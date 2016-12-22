Shuttering Joiner (Substations)

About the Role:

If you have demonstrable experience and are familiar with working to exceptionally high safety and quality standards, then you can expect to attract great rates of pay and an opportunity to join a team delivering projects in the UK

Purpose / Role

* To provide shutter joiner services to substation projects in support of safe delivery of project workscope.

Substations projects

* Working within a small team to undertake projects on new build, refurbishments and extensions of 33kV to 400kV substations



Key aims and objectives





* Ensure all workscope undertaken is carried out in a safe and productive manner, in line with Supervisors direction, company and project procedures.* Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for total safety attitude in all operations



Prime responsibilities and duties





* Installation of concrete foundations/bunds* Shuttering experience with proof of competency* Formwork experience* Steel fixing experience* Ability to work to construction drawings

Experience and Qualifications

* Working within live compounds.* Emergency first aid* Medical* Interview acceptance* UKPN Authorisations and Besc and/or CSCS Card or equivalent plus previous work on Substations would be an advantage