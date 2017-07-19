Shuttering Joiner (Substations)

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMF.

Amec Foster Wheeler currently require the services of a Shuttering Joiners to work on Civil New Build GIS Substation projects in London (UK) within AMECFW Transmission & Distribution Business.. This is a permanent contract working with the UKPN Alliance based in and around the London area.

If you have demonstrable experience and are familiar with working to exceptionally high safety and quality standards, then you can expect to attract great rates of pay and an opportunity to join a team delivering projects in the UK

Purpose / Role

* To provide shutter joiner services to substation projects in support of safe delivery of project workscope.* Substations projects* Working within a small team to undertake projects on new build, refurbishments and extensions of 33kV to 400kV substations

Key aims and objectives

* Ensure all workscope undertaken is carried out in a safe and productive manner, in line with Supervisors direction, company and project procedures.* Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for total safety attitude in all operations

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Installation of concrete foundations/bunds* Shuttering experience with proof of competency* Formwork experience* Steel fixing experience* Ability to work to construction drawings* Experience and Qualifications* CSCS Card and or BESC* Demonstrable experience* Working within live compounds.* Emergency first aid* Medical & D&A* Interview acceptance* UKPN Authorisations plus previous work on Substations would be an advantage