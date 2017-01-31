Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Birmingham,West Midlands,England
Salary
£1 to £1000 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
523594
Posted on
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 6:58am
About the Role:
A manufacturing client of mine in Birmingham is urgently looking for 2 Siemens Scada/WinCC Engineers for help in a multitude of projects
The role
-2 instillation projects where the client needs help ASAP with a snagless instillation and commissioning phase. The work is 50:50 on my client's site and on their local client sight
-3 Months initially but potential for longer term work
Key skills
-5-10 years experience with Siemens Scada/Win CC
Bonus
Experience in Furnace/Burner/Oven manufacturing environment
If you are interested in this position please send me your CV ASAP.
Thanks,
Gerry
