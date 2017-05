Siemens Trainee Dual Fuel- Knaresborough

About the Role:

Want to become a Dual Fuel SMART Meter Installer for Siemens?Want to start a new career NOW? With no previous experience?We are currently searching for a number of candidates who are interested in joining a training scholarship to become qualified and work as a Dual Fuel SMART Metering Engineer for Siemens.The Employment OpportunityOnce you are accredited and have completed your training you will be GUARANTEED employment with Siemens!!If successful in your application you will:* Be put through a partially funded 14 week Scholarship.* £28,700 per annum + Bonus Scheme* Standard Benefits* Obtain a Vehicle, Fuel Card, Tools, PPE and PhoneThe TrainingThe Training we have on offer is up to 70% funded with remainder needing to be funded by the successful candidates.Successful Candidates Will Have:* Excellent interpersonal skills, as you will be facing customer on a daily basis.* Clean Criminal Record* Full UK Drivers Licence* References from all previous employers for a min of at least 2 years.* The ability to self-fund yourself during your training (i.e. living costs) and the ability to contribute £2000 (30% of the training cost) towards your qualifications.Start date: 12th June 2017If you want to be considered for this opportunity then APPLY TODAY!Contact Kirk on kirk.davison@spencer-ogden.com for more information (please apply via the advert not email).For more information about this role please contact our Manchester office