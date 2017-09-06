About the Role:

Site Administrator

Our Client is currently recruiting for the position of Site Administrator to join the project for the interim period until December 2017.

Key Skills:

* Strong and varied administrative background* Knowledge and experience of MS Office including Word, Excel & PowerPoint* Excellent organisational and communication skills* Experience of minute taking* Capacity to deliver high quality work in a demanding environment* Organising meeting rooms* Documenting and storing site photographs

Experience:

Previous experience of working within a construction site environment would be beneficial.

This is a contract position with negotiable rate of pay.

