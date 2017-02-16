Site HSE Manager

About the Role:

Experience in Oil&Gas sector.

Experience in Algeria or Middle East countries.

Experience in construction projects as EPC Contractor.

Experience working in remote locations

• Ensure that the HSE Plan and HSE documentation, reports, others areis prepared, issued andapproved.• Liaise with Client as required and ensure compliance with contractual requirements.• Liaise with Subcontractors and monitor their compliance with HSE requirements applicablefor the Project.• Specify the requirements for resources - personnel and equipment - ensuring they meet therequirements and are arranged in time. Recruit and manage HSE Department staff.• Ensure the means to act on health emergencies on Site and have contracted hospitals in thearea.• Ensure that the Emergency Plan and procedures are adequate for Site and resources areavailable as convenient.• Ensure that you have all legal documents needed for HSE, preparing, issuing, approving andarranging when necessary. Maintain relationships with competent authority in the field of HSEand attend their visits on Site.• Ensure necessary means to fulfil the environmental procedures.• Support General Assistance to the Project Director or Site Manager in the control of access ofpersons, vehicles and equipment.• Manage, from a HSE point of view, issues related to Camp facilities.• Ensure that the HSE plans, working methods and risk assessments plans of subcontractorsare suitable.• Ensure that staff has the necessary training to do their job and has received the initialintroductory talk.• Ensure that HSE inspections are conducted.• Ensure clear information between Site and the HSE Department.• Promote, develop, manage and facilitate training to meet specific HSE initiatives.• Promote a culture of integrated security safety and inform that all INITEC staff hasresponsibilities in HSE matters.HSE MANAGER· High level in FRENCH and ENGLISH is a MUST.· More than 10 years' experience as HSE Manager in construction of industrial plants.· At least 4 years' work experience abroad.· Must have availability to be mobilised to Site ASAP.· University Degree preferable or able to prove 10 years' experience in therole (very important due to visas regulation)· Formal education/qualification in HSE formal (NEBOSH or similar).· Knowledge in Environmental Management System (UNE-EN-ISO 14001).