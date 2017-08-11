Site Manager - HVAC Contractor - Sydney

About the Role:

The successful candidate will have a minimum of 3 years site experience across local construction projects (including hospital, high rise, commercial) working with a leading HVAC contractor.

You will be responsible for the management of subcontractors (Process, Quality, OH&S) and on site assessments.

This appointment will be on an initial 6 month contract with an immediate start.

To submit an application please forward a latest version of your CV.