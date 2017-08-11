Site Manager - HVAC Contractor - Sydney

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Sydney
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Construction Jobs
Job ID
613365
Posted on
Friday, August 11, 2017 - 2:09am
About the Role:
The successful candidate will have a minimum of 3 years site experience across local construction projects (including hospital, high rise, commercial) working with a leading HVAC contractor.
You will be responsible for the management of subcontractors (Process, Quality, OH&S) and on site assessments.
This appointment will be on an initial 6 month contract with an immediate start.
To submit an application please forward a latest version of your CV.
Apply