Site Manager - ILI digs ( Gas Transmission Pipelines )

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler are currently recruiting for a SIte Manager for excavations on ILI digs, multiple site locations south of Aberdeen, site based around Rickarton / Stonehaven (AB39).

The successful candidates will have worked on National Grid pipeline projects or other large cross country digs.

Contract duration 3 months minimum.

Responsibilities:

* Coordinate labour, plant and equipment at the sites* Site liaison with National Grid.* Set-up the welfare area in accordance with the required specification* Set-up the work area in accordance with the required specification* Ensure all work Is safely executed in accordance with the RAMS and approved temporary works designs* Understand and communicate effectively to the workforce and any auditors the following: (1) Construction phase plan (2) Environmental plan (3) Environmental aspects mitgations (4) CDM risk register (5) Secuirity arrangements (6) emergency arrangements (7) traffic management arrangements. Ensure the contents of these documents are reflected on the site.* Agree the access route with National grid* Monitor the work being performed at each site* Ensure the security arrangements are in place each evening* Manage change as it occurs. Deal with any issues* Liaise with the Amec FW project manager who will be offsite based.* Liaise with the project manager to prepare for the following weeks work locations* Report daily progress back to the project manager* Take photographic records of the status of the site(s) each day

Essential experience / qualifications:

* Five + years experience of doing similar works on national grid sites (or for equivalent gas companies).* Experienced in performing deep excavations* Experienced in managing excavations (water/rock)* Experienced in managing temporary works* Experienced in working in cross country environment* Three years experience of managing sites in accordance with the Amec Foster Wheeler processes and procedures (or similar level)* Very good at communicating effectively with site* IOSH managing safely* Temporary works coordinator* Drug and Alcohol tested

