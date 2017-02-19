Site Manager - Wind Farm

About the Role:

My client is currently seeking a contracting Site Manager with experience in WTG construction and installation for a role in the North-East of England. This mostly hands-off role will involve making sure all on-site activity runs smoothly, and will require soft people management skills, an eye for detail, and a successful track record of project delivery.

Roles and Responsibilities:

* Responsibility for the site management, in compliance with the security, time, and quality standards. Therefore your main task to optimize the workflow of all on-site activity* Leading and coordinating all members of your team, also supervising the work assignments within the installation team.* Managing with on-site staff, and regular meetings to ensure the smooth running of the operation.* Assist with the recruitment of new team members whenever necessary.

Skills Required:

* +4 years' experience in offshore Site Management or similar* A completed technical apprenticeship, preferably a master craftsman's diploma.* Professional experience with the construction of offshore Siemens wind turbines* Good knowledge of MS Office* Fluent in English* Open minded with regard to flexible working hours* Excellent people management skills, with references to back up this claim.

What we offer:

* An exciting opportunity to work with one of the UK's largest providers of green energy.* Very competitive hourly rate and opportunities for career development over a long project lifetime.