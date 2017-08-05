Company
Energy Jobline
Category
Administration Jobs
Job ID
612557
Posted on
Friday, August 4, 2017 - 11:01pm
About the Role:Vestas is the world leader in wind technology and a driving force in the development of the wind power industry. Vestas' core business comprises the development, manufacture, sale, marketing and maintenance of Wind Turbines. Come and Join us at Vestas!
Site Planner & Expeditor for EPC Projects
Construction India & NSEA
Responsible for planning, coordinating and expediting the construction activities at site. Timely monitoring, expediting & reporting of site activities according to contract baseline schedule in PRIMAVERA. Effective coordination among site teams, transport teams and back office. Ensuring on-time availability of resources to sites as prioritized. Provide accurate and timely reports to the Project Manager with a focus on risk management and critical path analysis.
Responsibilities:
- Identify scope and all major milestones based on the contract project schedule.
- Prepared detailed (Level 5) schedules & dashboards for critical site construction activities for close monitoring.
- Monitoring actual work progress w.r.t planned project Schedule.
- Proactively plan and identify resources for construction activities for smooth execution of the project.
- Project Progress Reporting (Daily, Weekly & Monthly).
- Evaluate dependencies and sequences of the construction activities.
- Timely coordination & expedition of the WTG Transport deliveries to site.
- Proactively identify issues that might lead to slippage in schedule & contractual milestones, timely escalation of issues of slippages & delays to higher management and suggest corrective actions.
- Prepare the Catch up plan for delayed activities to expedite the progress.
- Monitor timely delivery of parts, tools and services to the team.
- Participation of all site-related meetings.
- Strong focus on quality and safety.
- Assist with the substantiation of potential EOT Claims.
- Provide input into risk assessment processes.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor of Engineering or similar.
- Certified Project Planning & Management courses (Primavera)
- Extensive experience in using Primavera P6.
- More than 10 years in infrastructure construction industries.
Competencies:
- Proficiencies in Primavera and MS Office.
- Effective communication & reporting skills.
- Good analytical thinking & coordinating skills.
- Essential leadership qualities.
- Excellent Time Management skills.
What we offer:
You'll have the opportunity to help strengthen the position of Vestas in a key market for the company with excellent perspectives of growth.
Join Vestas and you'll cultivate your career in an inspiring environment at the world's leading wind turbine producer, which has an ongoing dedication to sustainability. We value individual initiative, the desire to take on responsibility, and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. At Vestas your success is our success.
Additional information:
Shift Requirements: Flexibility is essential.
Travel Requirements: This position requires travel (international and domestic) to any Vestas sites, as per project needs.
Please contact Samuel at 044-66088043 for further details
About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 83 GW of wind turbines in 75 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else.
Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 73 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions.
Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 22,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.
We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at http://www.vestas.com/ and following us on our social media channels.
