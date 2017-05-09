Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
United States,North America
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
Job ID
561181
Posted on
Monday, May 8, 2017 - 5:43pm
About the Role:Spencer Ogden are working with a major Power Generation company who are building a combined cycle power plant in the North East of the United States. To support their team they require the services of an Owner's Site Quality Manager with on a contract basis. The successful candidate will have responsibility for implementing the clients Quality Assurance program and ensuring that all work completed meets Quality Control standards.
Details are as follows:
Job Title: Site Quality Manager
Job Type: Contract
Company Type: Owner / Operator
Start Date: June 2017
Duration: 2 Years
Project: Combined Cycle Power Plant
Location: North East, US
Rate: Neg.
Per Diem: Neg.
Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.
