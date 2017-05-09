Company Spencer Ogden Location United States,North America Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs Job ID 561181 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Spencer Ogden are working with a major Power Generation company who are building a combined cycle power plant in the North East of the United States. To support their team they require the services of an Owner's Site Quality Manager with on a contract basis. The successful candidate will have responsibility for implementing the clients Quality Assurance program and ensuring that all work completed meets Quality Control standards.





Details are as follows:



Job Title: Site Quality Manager

Job Type: Contract

Company Type: Owner / Operator

Start Date: June 2017

Duration: 2 Years

Project: Combined Cycle Power Plant

Location: North East, US

Rate: Neg.

Per Diem: Neg.



