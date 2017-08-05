Site Quality Manager - Kutch

Company
About the Role:Vestas is the world leader in wind technology and a driving force in the development of the wind power industry. Vestas' core business comprises the development, manufacture, sale, marketing and maintenance of Wind Turbines. Come and Join us at Vestas!
Site Quality Manager for EPC Projects
Construction India & NSEA
Implement Vestas Quality Management System and ensure that all work completed meets Quality Control standards. Drive Quality Assurance & Quality Control on EPC Power Generation Projects
Responsibilities:
- Prepare Project Quality Plan (PQP) and implement across the project.
- Review & comment on Inspection Test Plans (ITPs) on complete project scope.
- Manage all ITPs towards suppliers, subcontractors & customer.
- Plan and perform inspections at Site and at Suppliers as per approved ITPs.
- Coordinate & perform and Witness Tests at Site or at Factories as per ITPs.
- Conduct ISO QMS audits as and when needed to improve performance.
- Manage NCR process internally & externally.
- Ensure all Quality Records are processed and archived as per respective procedures.
- Conduct Mechanical Walk Down and final inspections.
- Support Vendor Qualification Process in respect to process & product
Qualifications:
- Graduate in Engineering & Certification in QMS/ISO.
- 5 to 10 years of experience in handling QMS, QA, & QC in EPC Power Projects.
- Hands on experience in EPC Projects.
- Experienced in Basic Tools for Quality, e.g. 6 Sigma, Ishikawa, Pareto, etc.
Competencies:
- Good Knowledge in Quality Standards and International Standards.
- Basic level of SAP knowledge is an advantage.
- Ability to initiate / manage cross-functional teams and handle tasks.
- Effective communication & reporting skills.
- Good analytical thinking & coordinating skills.
- Essential leadership qualities.
- Excellent Time Management skills.
What we offer:
You'll have the opportunity to help strengthen the position of Vestas in a key market for the company with excellent perspectives of growth.
Join Vestas and you'll cultivate your career in an inspiring environment at the world's leading wind turbine producer, which has an ongoing dedication to sustainability. We value individual initiative, the desire to take on responsibility, and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. At Vestas your success is our success.
Additional information:
Please contact Samuel at 91 44-66088043 for further details
About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 83 GW of wind turbines in 75 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else.
Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 73 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions.
Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 22,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.
We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at http://www.vestas.com/ and following us on our social media channels.
