About the Role:

Site Supervisor

Waste Water Treatment

4 month contract

I am recruiting for a Site Supervisor to supervise a Waste Water Treatment Sites in the Northwest.

The Client I am representing are a specialist M&E Contractor who have a number of Waste Managements Sites across the Northwest.

The role is likely to start immediately and the contract will initially be for 4 months.

Ideal candidate will have experience of the following:

* Site Management/Supervisory Experience* M&E Background/Qualification* Health and safety Knowledge (SMSTS- SSSTS)* Sewage treatment / WWTW* Management of Site staff and Sub-Contractors .

Please reply with your up to date CV and I will give you a call to discuss the roles in more details.



