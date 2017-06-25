Smart Asset Insight Manager

Company Energy Jobline Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 592261 Apply Apply Now

This new role sits within our Asset Operations team that manages the meter asset base for SSE, specifically supply chain management, asset management, problem and incident management, firmware and meter event management.



You’ll lead a team, improving and defining the processes of Problem Management, Business Intelligence (BI) and Management Information (MI) across all areas of Asset Management and will work with different stakeholders to answer business critical questions, provide insights and mitigate risk.



You’ll ensure your team are resourced to provide an effective and efficient service, offering problem management support to understand potential incidents, and ensure the function has the requisite data to close out new and existing problems and help shape appropriate solutions.



You should be an expert in concepts and principles of Business Intelligence and Management Information and have significant understanding of utilities, the metering business and/or Smart Meter Programme. You should display an in depth understanding of release and environment management and have experience of collaborative testing across business functions and programmes. You should also possess a robust knowledge of the Smart Energy Code (SEC).



To be successful, you should have experience in developing BI and analytics using current industry tools such as Waterfall and Agile approaches. You should be conversant with relational databases, schemas, BI and MI tools, data modelling and presentation, as well as continual improvement methodology - Kaizen or Six Sigma for example. You should have good understanding of IT testing principles and practices and industry standards including ISO 20000 and ISO 27001. You should have experience in estimating and task planning, and of working with large scale business critical systems.



With excellent verbal and written communication skills, you should be a strong leader with a collaborative style and team-oriented interpersonal skills to coach others in completing objectives. You should be well organised and thrive working in a challenging environment and under pressure.



