Smartplant 3D Piping Designer - Antwerp, Belgium

Company Leap29 Location Antwerpen Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 523596 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Due to resource constraints, our client is looking for a Piping Designer who will deliver the Piping Design for the various projects using Smartplant 3D



The candidate must have enough experience and autonomy to be able to:

• Understand the scope of piping design

• manage the associated piping workload / planning

• report issues / needs



Main activities expected from the Piping candidate:

• Conduct necessary fieldwork including walk downs of current systems, locate tie-ins and measuring.

• Perform with civil or structural to assure suitable flexibility and assist piping systems.

• Complete isometric drawings, pipe supports drawings, and piping layout as needed.

• Check piping design drawing of vendor shop.

• Review project parameters related to piping requirements.

• Develop preliminary & final Bills of Materials with respect to piping design.

• Interpret and administer various Pipe Material and options.

• Participate to project meetings and provide piping progress.

• Prepare package for piping installation (labor contracts)

• Write specifications for special piping items Inquiry and Order



Others Details:

Mission duration: 1 year renewable

