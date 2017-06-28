Smartplant Designer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Designer Jobs Job ID 595446 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is an international Consultancy who are searching a Smartplant Structural Designer for a long term project. The Client in moving from PDMS to Smartplant and requires a Designer to support PDMS Designers to move across



> 10 years of experience





Specifications concerning the work activities:



• The work will contain modifications of Petrochemical plant and guidance of the designers.

• The projects are relatively small and the average size of a team will be 2 or 3 men.

• Assist, prepare and check structural design

• Communicate with other disciplines and construction for most optimal solutions - Reviews Vendor info.

• Develop methods to install the required modifications / installations

• Communicate with our Mumbai-office





Requirements:

• The candidate should have proven experience in Brownfield Petrochemical projects

• Smartplant experience

• Experience with training on Smartplant software

