Snr Drilling E & I Commissioning Tech - BP Clair Ridge Upman

About the Role:

Primary Function:

* To support safe execution of the electrical and instrument commissioning workscope in accordance with contract requirements, specifications and schedule.* To provide support to Snr Commissioning Engineer / Commissioning Engineer for related discipline activities.* Review applicable discipline commissioning technical documentation / procedures* Plan and prepare for execution of future work fronts* Provide competent supervision in the commissioning/function testing of electrical and instrument plant, equipment and systems

Key Objectives:

* To play an active role in ensuring that all Project HSSE and Quality goals are achieved and where possible exceeded.* To ensure the work is carried out in accordance with project specified requirements / workpacks* To supervise Electrical and Instrument Commissioning Technicians in the function testing of project electrical and instrument systems, in accordance with project technical procedures* To ensure applicable HSSE and Quality processes /practices are implemented / followed and where applicable permits in place and associated tool box talks etc are completed prior to commencement of work activities

Responsibilities:

* Supervise the function testing of Electrical and Instrument system in accordance with applicable electrical and instrument commissioning ITR's and applicable procedures* Participate fully in delivery of HSSE objectives and processes including ensuring workforce compliance with project HSSE requirements (including for example, TBT, safety cards (e.g.: HEART, BOSS card), Self-Verification etc.)* Ensure "Red line" project drawings and procedures when changes have been completed during commissioning phase* Review Construction documentation prior to static commissioning / commissioning activities* Complete the project Completion System in accordance with handover documentation* Ensure all activities are carried out in a safe manner using the Company or applicable project procedures (Task Risk Assessment / TBT / TRIC)* Ensure all activities are implemented in a safe manner using ISSOW* Prepare for future work fronts including preparation of applicable documentation i.e. Workpacks, PTW requests, Method Statements etc* Report progress via the JMS or written report in line with project reporting requirements.

Essential experience:

* Demonstrable experience as a Senior Electrical/Instrument Commissioning Technician (or similar role), with a proven background of delivery within O&G or associated industry.* Thorough understanding of the principles of electrical systems including installation, testing, static commissioning and general O&M of electrical equipment and components.* Good understanding of the completions process and the ability to complete/review applicable check sheets. Conversant with GoCompletions completions management software (or equivalent). .* Experienced in the supervision of personnel and team working with demonstratable experience in the daily management of workforce in safe execution of commissioning activities, including preparation Excellent knowledge of O&G related HSSE and Quality working practices / procedures.

Competencies - Technical:

* Ability to demonstrate understanding of O&G HSSE and Quality working practices and procedures and their implementation.* Ability to follow / comply with procedures and recognised working practices* Ability to plan the work and coordinate the team in execution of the task.* Conversant with the completions / commissioning process.* Ability to understand /project procedures and drawings in particular extensive understanding of P&ID's / GA's/ Single Line Diagrams (HV / LV Electrical Drawings).* Thorough understanding of the principles of electrical and instrument systems including installation, testing, commissioning and general O&M of electrical and instrument equipment and components.* Ability to identify PTW requirements and complete associated method statements / risk assessments for the safe execution of workscope.* Knowledgeable in Electrical/Instrument Area Classification regulations

Essential qualifications

* Recognised Electrical Apprenticeship or ONC in Instrumentation and Controls Engineering and / or recognised Instrumentation trade apprenticeship / trade background plus applicable trade qualification (City & Guilds / BTEC or equivalent).* Technical qualification with applicable electrical and/or instrument background - ONC in Electrical or Instrument Engineering (preferred) OR BTEC /C&G etc* BOSIET/ MIST/ CA- EBS/ Shoulder Measurements/ OGUK Medical/ 6 point Drug and breath screen* COMPEX (Mandatory for this role)* QEDi Mandatory Training (Induction, Risk Assessment etc)* IT Literate (Excel / Word / PowerPoint)* HNC/BSc in Electrical Engineering / Instrumentation and Controls Engineering or related subject* ISSOW Trained* HAZID / HAZOP Trained Electrical Switchgear Isolation Authority