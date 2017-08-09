Software Engineer

About the Role:

Managing the development, implementation, test, and maintenance of software development work

Ensuring allocated work scopes are produced within budget and timescale

Identifying processes and patterns of work areas and recommending procedures to improve standardisation and consistency of approach

Monitoring trends and new products in the marketplace, recommending those which could benefit the company

Identifying and implementing technical solutions to suit the company’s needs

Mentoring Junior engineers/graduates in their day to day work

Creating Intellectual Property (IP) through idea and product submissions and patent applications

Degree or HNC/HND with relevant industry experience

Understanding of development & programming of various PLC platforms: Rockwell, Siemens, GE Fanuc ect and SCADA & HMI platforms: ICONICS, Wonderware, VTS, Factory Talk ect

Understanding of software development for redundant solutions

Understanding of TCP/IP and serial comms

Knowledge of networking and communication protocols, OPC DA UA, Modbus RTU, Modbus TCP/IP etc

Understanding/experience of software version control; software development processes; and test methodologies

Knowledge of engineering drawings

Understanding/experience in working with ISO 9001 operating procedures and of IEC 61508 Functional safety

Global provider of subsea production control systems expertise to the Oil & Gas industry, has an exciting opportunity for 2 Software engineers to join the team in Reading.Our client’s UK Application Engineering Team based in Aberdeen and Reading is responsible for delivering multi-disciplined engineering for our subsea controls systems and system architecture to all Delivery Centres. In that capacity our team of mechanical, electrical, electronic, software and system engineers provide FEED and detail engineering into Front End and Projects, support to our manufacturing facilities, the provision of diagnostic and fault analysis and front line global support for the controls product portfolio.We are looking for Software Engineers (x 2) who can strengthen our team and assume technical responsibility for the design and development of software solutions and products as required. Other key responsibilities for the role will include;Suitable candidates should have the following qualifications and attributes;The successful candidates will receive a competitive salary and benefits, plus a strong work/life balance, positive work environment with challenging tasks, and a range of development opportunities.For further information please contact: Stephen Laurie, Senior Recruiter: 020 8811 7385Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.