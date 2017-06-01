About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Software Engineer (Java), based in Utrecht Holland



Responsibilities will include:

Implementing, developing, testing and installing Warehouse Management software systems that interface with AGV supervisor software

Implementing, developing, testing and installing protocol converters

Implementing, developing, testing and installing web based applications

Troubleshooting and fixing software issues

Writing requirements, detailed design documentation and test cases

Providing support for field issues

Continuously improving processes and procedures to optimize development efficiency



Education/Experience

Technical Bachelor degree, preferably in Computer Science, Automation Technology or Information Technology or equivalent

Significant experience in writing Java software.

Ability to program in Java with knowledge of object oriented analysis/design/programming and design patterns.

Experience with Java frameworks such as JBoss, Spring and Hibernate

Experience with full-stack web development (HTML/CSS/JavaScript) is essential, and experience with Angular, Bootstrap or Apache Tomcat desirable.

Experience of data modeling and database programming essential.

Excellent written and oral communications in English and Dutch are essential, and in German would be advantageous.



Skills

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists.

Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Ability to act independently generating innovative solutions to complex solutions is desired.



Computer Skills

Complete knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel,PeopleSoft, and Java, be proficient in Linux, and knowledgeable of the Windows Operating systems.

It would also be advantageous to have knowledge of the following:

- XML, JASON and web services

- Web communication protocols such as REST and SOAP

- Issue tracking systems particularly Jira

- Versions control systems, particularly Subversion

- Writing requirements, design documentation and test cases

- Integrating with enterprise systems such as databases, ERP systems and factory automation systems

- Programming in Linux

- Programming in C, C++ and Python

- Generating user interfaces in Java



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914427







