Software Test Engineer - Derby - £40,000





Spencer Ogden are currently working with a key client seeking an experienced Software Test Engineer to be based in their Derby office.



You will undertake a key role that goes beyond traditional software testing and requires a rigorous analytical approach. You will be proactive, an excellent communicator, calm under pressure and passionate about delivering quality software



You will design, implement and document test suites for individual products in line with internal engineering and quality procedures for my client.



You will provide input into all product requirements, design test suites from those requirements and be intimately involved in the functional specifications for all elements under development.



You will conduct testing, and record test results.





In order to be successful you will have experience in the following:



*Experience developing in C#

*Experience with continuous integration e.g. Jenkins, TeamCity

*Experience working with XML

*Experience with version control systems such as SVN, Git

*Experience working with or within a formal QA process





