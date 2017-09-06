Software Test Manager - London, UK - 4 Months +

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
London,Greater London,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
615915
Posted on
Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 6:12am
About the Role:
Software Test Manager - London, UK - 4 Month Contract
My client is a market leading organisation in search of an experienced, Security Cleared, PLC Software Test Manager to oversee a highly sensitive development program.
Key Skills;
* Software Quality background
* Test Witnessing
* PLC
* Security Clearance
Rate - Competitive
Start - Immediate
Location - London
Duration - 4 Months +
Apply