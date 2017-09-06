Software Test Manager - London, UK - 4 Months +

G2 Recruitment
London,Greater London,England
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
IT%2C Communications Jobs
615915
Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 6:12am
About the Role:

Software Test Manager - London, UK - 4 Month Contract

My client is a market leading organisation in search of an experienced, Security Cleared, PLC Software Test Manager to oversee a highly sensitive development program.

Key Skills;



* Software Quality background
* Test Witnessing
* PLC
* Security Clearance

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - London

Duration - 4 Months +