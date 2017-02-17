Solar Installer - Electrician

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Perth
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
524849
Posted on
Friday, February 17, 2017 - 2:31am
About the Role:My client is currently looking for a couple of Solar Installation Electricians for residential work around Perth. These roles will be long term contracts and may turn into permanent jobs. These roles are due to start before the end of January.
Requirements:
- WA A Grade Electrical Licence
- CEC Install Accreditation
- Driving licence and Own vehicle
To apply please submit an updated copy of your resume. Please only apply if your available and able to work in Perth!
For more information about this role please contact our Perth office
