Solar Procurement Manager

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 3:46pm
About the Role:
What You'll Get to Do:
Analyzing and reporting of solar industry trends for assessment of short-term and long- term strategic sourcing goals.
Development of cost projections and contracting recommendations that influence the decision-making of senior management.
Forecast and monitoring of project financials and control costs by managing expenditures in those areas
Assist in analysis of on new suppliers to be included or excluded from our approved vendor list.
Perform quality vs. cost analysis of solar energy generation and storage products
Collaborate with risk management and legal departments in creating and finalizing supply contracts and agreements.
Ensure timely execution of the supply contracts.
Collegial coordination with Operations, Legal, and Finance for management of strategic planning and project deliveries
Build out and lead team of procurement managers and specialists as necessary.
What You'll Bring:
BS degree or higher in supply chain management, logistics or business administration
Industry expert in solar equipment procurement with technical knowledge of the full life cycle of projects development of commercial and utility scale solar projects.
Understanding the technical specification of energy generation and storage equipment
Strong track record of forecasting and strategic planning of cost trends within the solar industry on a global basis.
Experience directing complex analytical projects and creating of financial analysis reporting
Ability to foresee and plan around obstacles whenever possible.
Demonstrated track record of increasing responsibility and leadership experience
Excellent project management skills and capacity to manage/lead multiple project
Competencies:
Self-motivated, detail oriented, proactive and committed to excellence
Strong communication skills and a keen ability to build relationships and partnerships
thinks outside the box with a great sense of humor
What We Offer:
Family like environment with an entrepreneurial spirit
Collaborative culture that thrives on innovation and new ideas
Rewards and recognition for great achievements
Growth opportunities for career development
Flexible work arrangements to help balance life and work
Industry Competitive benefits and compensation package
Northern California Location
