Solar Procurement Manager

About the Role:

What You'll Get to Do:



Analyzing and reporting of solar industry trends for assessment of short-term and long- term strategic sourcing goals.



Development of cost projections and contracting recommendations that influence the decision-making of senior management.



Forecast and monitoring of project financials and control costs by managing expenditures in those areas



Assist in analysis of on new suppliers to be included or excluded from our approved vendor list.



Perform quality vs. cost analysis of solar energy generation and storage products



Collaborate with risk management and legal departments in creating and finalizing supply contracts and agreements.



Ensure timely execution of the supply contracts.



Collegial coordination with Operations, Legal, and Finance for management of strategic planning and project deliveries



Build out and lead team of procurement managers and specialists as necessary.





What You'll Bring:

BS degree or higher in supply chain management, logistics or business administration



Industry expert in solar equipment procurement with technical knowledge of the full life cycle of projects development of commercial and utility scale solar projects.



Understanding the technical specification of energy generation and storage equipment



Strong track record of forecasting and strategic planning of cost trends within the solar industry on a global basis.



Experience directing complex analytical projects and creating of financial analysis reporting



Ability to foresee and plan around obstacles whenever possible.



Demonstrated track record of increasing responsibility and leadership experience



Excellent project management skills and capacity to manage/lead multiple project



Competencies:

Self-motivated, detail oriented, proactive and committed to excellence

Strong communication skills and a keen ability to build relationships and partnerships

thinks outside the box with a great sense of humor



What We Offer:

Family like environment with an entrepreneurial spirit



Collaborative culture that thrives on innovation and new ideas



Rewards and recognition for great achievements



Growth opportunities for career development



Flexible work arrangements to help balance life and work



Industry Competitive benefits and compensation package



Northern California Location



