Solids Control Technician, Operator 2, US Drillsites in PA, WV, OH

Newalta Drillsite business is seeking Solids Control Technicians at the Operator 2 Level to work on our drillsite locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. Reporting to the Operations Supervisor, the Solids Control Technician is responsible for safe operations and maintenance of solids/waste management equipment and heavy equipment.

The Solids Control Technician is responsible for overseeing the mechanical/electrical processes used to provide enhanced drilling properties as well as recycling drilling mud through the closed loop systems. The Solid Control Technician is also responsible for setting up, tearing down, monitoring and maintaining centrifuges and related equipment, as well as independently handling the excavator for loading waste into trucks, and completing the relevant daily paperwork.

The work schedule generally consists of 12-hour shifts (may be longer depending on the activity at the rig site) with normal rotation of 14 days on / 7 days off that may change at any time due to market conditions. The 14 days on is typically away from home.

This position offers benefits like medical, dental and vision coverage, short term and long term disability and optional life and AD&D. You will receive a monthly Travel Allowance of $175.00 which is intended to provide you with compensation for your commute to work.

The Solids Control Technician is responsible for waste control and management of solids, for recycling Barite recovery through separation of solids and fluids;

Responsible for performing a combination of routine and complex equipment operation, preventative maintenance and manual labour, which may include some instruction to others;

Ensures that all equipment and systems are being operated to Newalta standards;

Operates, monitors and controls process levels, temperatures, pressures and flows for applicable processes and systems in a safe and efficient manner;

Monitors function of hoses, centrifuges, and shakers;

Ensures that required documentation is legible, accurate and completed on a timely basis daily;

Identifies and recommends improvements to processes and systems;

Performs troubleshooting and repair activities as needed;

Regularly attends and actively participates in safety meetings, identifies any safety concerns to supervisor, reports all incidents and assists in investigations;

Performs mechanical and or equipment maintenance as required and/or assigned;

Maintains safe and clean equipment and general work area;

Acquires and maintains all certifications as required (H2S Awareness, Mobile Equipment, Etc.);

Ability to perform physical tasks safely and duties include but not limited to shoveling, moving equipment, tank cleaning and housekeeping requirements;

Occasionally assist with mentoring new employees;

Consistently upholds Newalta Values and Vital 9 Safe Behaviors when representing the company;

This position falls within the Respiratory Protection Program and therefore requires the employee to be clean shaven daily for respirator use per CFR1910.134(g)(1)(i)(A).

2 years or more of Solids Control (Centrifuge, Dewatering, Barite recovery) and Drillsite/Field experience;

Air Drilling Operations Experience or Knowledge;

High school diploma or equivalent required with previous drillsite experience;

A valid driver's license;

Experience with solids control equipment including centrifuges and centrifuge related equipment;

Experience in Barite recovery, dewatering, conventional stripping, and independent operation of excavator is a must;

Ability to work 12hr shifts (days and nights) as well as weekends and holidays (14 days on/7 days off) normally away from home the entire hitch;

Willingness to work flexible hours unsupervised, alone, and overtime as required;

Ability to work in all weather conditions including extreme heat or cold depending on location;

Ability to communicate thoughts and ideas effectively both written and verbally;

Experience working with Microsoft Office and other computer systems;

Strong team player with the ability to work independently;

Effective organizational and interpersonal skills are required;

Effective time management skills and ability to prioritize activities;

Must be able to lift 55 pounds and walk up and down stairs/ladders frequently, stand for extended periods, and work in tight spaces.



This is a safety sensitive position. Offers of employment are conditional upon successful completion of required medical, physical, drug and alcohol testing.



Candidates are required to be legally authorized to work in the United States.

Shift Length: 12 hour shifts

Shifts Rotation: 14 days on / 7 days off

Shift (Days, Nights): Days to nights as needed

Work Rate (operations driven or self-paced): Operations driven with intensity self-paced

Job Rotation: No

Task Rotation: Yes

Routine Activity: Yes

Periods of Non-Routine Activity: Yes

Tools & Equipment: Various hand tools, wrenches, hoses, rails, pump inserts, motors, cables, loader

Environment: Both heat and cold exposure, chemicals, rain/sun, working alone and independently

Sensory: Hearing, vision, balance, coordination

Outdoor: Approx. 90%

Indoor :Approx. 10%

