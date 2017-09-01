Solidworks Design Engineer

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Cambridge,Cambridgeshire,England
Salary
£10 to £100 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
615525
Posted on
Friday, September 1, 2017 - 10:12am
About the Role:
A key manufacturing client of mine, based in Cambridge, is looking for a Solid works Design Engineer to work alongside a new Controls Engineer to assist with the production of two new machines based in Vacuum Technology. The initial project is expected to last 12-18 months and there is already scope for projects afterwards.
Key skills
-Mechanical Design experience using Solid works - 3-5 years
-Vacuum Technology/Medical or related experience
-Experience manufacturing products
If you are interested in this position please send me through your CV ASAP.
Thanks,
Gerry
Apply