About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler have a requirement for a SPP&ID Draftsperson to join our team in Reading on an agency basis. You will be responsible for developing and issuing P&ID's utilising SPP&ID databases throughout all phases of project execution. The SPP&ID Drafter is also responsible for identifying application improvements and development opportunities providing benefits to project execution and feeding them back to the SPPID Administrator.

Responsibilities

* Assume the role of SPP&ID Draftsperson on a number of Projects* Utilise the application to suit Client and Project needs* Support SPPID Administrators with the integrity and health of Project databases checks in terms of inconsistency management and maintenance utilities* Assist SPPID Administrator with the interface between ICT and the project team for all SPP&ID related queries and activities* Produce appropriate project documentation including procedures and designer instructions for review by SPPID Administrator for review prior to issue

Competencies

* Be fully conversant with all aspects of application usage and drafting principles* Have the ability to assess Client and contractual requirements in terms of P&ID, and other deliverable production, and translate these into a deliverable in the SPP&ID environment* Have awareness all potential options for system deployment in respect of Company internal P&ID workshare and 3rd Party management* Possess an understanding of the underlying database structure such that deliverables are produced to a technically proficient and accurate level. Validation reports should be extracted to support the P&ID development and data verification aspects of the project* Be able to converse effectively with all levels of the Project team regarding aspects of SPP&ID use* Continually assess development and improvement opportunities with regard to SPP&ID including integration with other applications and report them to the SPPID Administrator

Skills / Qualifications

* Intergraph SPP&ID User training* Microsoft Visual Basic* Relevant industry project execution experience