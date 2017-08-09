Sr CAD Engineer (Cockpit Systems)

About the Role:

The Role:

Position Description:

Senior CAD Engineer for Cockpit Systems (Instrument Panel) for forward model programmes



Skills Required:

3 KEY SKILLS

1.) Engineering knowledge of Cockpit system design, function, performance, production & manufacturing requirements.

2.) Catia V5 - Senior CAD experience with ability to manipulate and interrogate CAD data and use associated visualisation tools.

3.) Excellent communications skills. Demonstrated ability to communicate at all levels



The Company:

Our Client is a world leading Automotive OEM which is responsible for some of the most iconic 4x4's & Sports Cars produced. Due to the huge demand for current models and substantial investment in future projects there is a requirement for more resources across the business in engineering & manufacturing on a contract basis.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

PC Literacy ¿ Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel, Word etc. Significant experience in use of engineering tools. FMEA, Six Sigma, problem resolution etc. Any person supplied should have a valid UK driving licence and meet the medical requirements of J&LR facilities Working knowledge of project delivery processes. GPDS / FPDS / PRINCE2 or similar Working knowledge of change management processes. Proven Project management capability demonstrated by recent delivery on time & budget."



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Ideally within the automotive sector or adjacent industries, eg rail, aerospace, defence, energy etc Ideally degree educated"



