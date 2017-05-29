Sr. Discipline Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Structural Engineering

? Review detail design of Steel Offshore Structures: SPM Buoys, Jacket, Topsides.

? Review calculations on pressures, stresses and strains that each component, will experience from other parts of the structure due to human use or environmental pressures such as weather or earthquakes.

? Knowledge and hands-on experience in structural analysis / design in accordance with relevant structural codes using software like STAADPRO, ORION etc.

? Considering the strength of various materials to see how their inclusion may necessitate a change of structural design;

? Examining structures and advising how to improve their structural integrity, such as recommending removal or repair of defective parts or rebuilding the entire structure;

? Review of drawings, specifications and computer models of structures for contractors;

? Investigating ground conditions and analysing results of site tests, such as soil samples;

? Liaising with construction contractors to ensure that newly erected facilities are structurally sound;

? Applying expert knowledge of the forces that act on various structures;

? Understanding of computer-aided design (CAD) technology for simulation purposes.

Transportation and Installation

? Provides transportation and installation engineering support during FEED, through detailed engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation.

? Review analysis and calculations to support offshore transportation and installation: Grillage, Sea Fastening, Installation aids.

? Provides technical input to the facility designs to ensure that T&I requirements are incorporated with particular reference to suitable transportation barges and installation devices/vessels

? This position will be responsible for the T&I of the topsides modules primarily, but will work with the Hull T&I engineer on the installation of the integrated drilling rigs such as a Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU).

Structural Integrity

? Responsible for conducting asset integrity assessments and analysis work for all types of offshore structures including fixed and floating.

? Delivery of integrity management and engineering consultancy work for all types of offshore structures including fixed, floating and subsea on time, to budget and of high quality

? Managing the provision of efficient high quality integrity management services

? Review results of hydrodynamic software packages (ideally Sesam HydroD, AQWA, Flexcom)

Understanding of FEA packages (ideally SACS, Sesam, USFOS or ABAQUS)

? Draft and Review of Structural Engineering related procedures and systems to ensure contractors incorporate the same into their bid documents.

Invitation to Bid

? Ensure that technical Scopes of Work in relation to Structural Engineering and T&I issues are submitted with Request for Proposals (RFPs) are issued to contractors according to the schedule in order to invite quotations and bid.



The Company:

A Mubadala Company



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Knowledge/Education:

? Bachelor Degree in Engineering from a reputable university

? Minimum Facilities

? Marginal Developments

? Fixed shallow water facilities

? Broad knowledge of International codes and standards

Experience:

? 10 + years Relevant Experience in Oil and Gas

? 3 + years Prior Experience in Lead Project or Discipline Role

? SE Asian experience

? Inter-discipline Coordination

? Multi-Project Environments

Skills/Attributes:

? HSE Conscious

? Proactive

? Quality-focused

? Good attention to Detail

? Ability to rank and manage competing priorities



