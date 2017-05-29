Sr. Discipline Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
Structural Engineering
? Review detail design of Steel Offshore Structures: SPM Buoys, Jacket, Topsides.
? Review calculations on pressures, stresses and strains that each component, will experience from other parts of the structure due to human use or environmental pressures such as weather or earthquakes.
? Knowledge and hands-on experience in structural analysis / design in accordance with relevant structural codes using software like STAADPRO, ORION etc.
? Considering the strength of various materials to see how their inclusion may necessitate a change of structural design;
? Examining structures and advising how to improve their structural integrity, such as recommending removal or repair of defective parts or rebuilding the entire structure;
? Review of drawings, specifications and computer models of structures for contractors;
? Investigating ground conditions and analysing results of site tests, such as soil samples;
? Liaising with construction contractors to ensure that newly erected facilities are structurally sound;
? Applying expert knowledge of the forces that act on various structures;
? Understanding of computer-aided design (CAD) technology for simulation purposes.
Transportation and Installation
? Provides transportation and installation engineering support during FEED, through detailed engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation.
? Review analysis and calculations to support offshore transportation and installation: Grillage, Sea Fastening, Installation aids.
? Provides technical input to the facility designs to ensure that T&I requirements are incorporated with particular reference to suitable transportation barges and installation devices/vessels
? This position will be responsible for the T&I of the topsides modules primarily, but will work with the Hull T&I engineer on the installation of the integrated drilling rigs such as a Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU).
Structural Integrity
? Responsible for conducting asset integrity assessments and analysis work for all types of offshore structures including fixed and floating.
? Delivery of integrity management and engineering consultancy work for all types of offshore structures including fixed, floating and subsea on time, to budget and of high quality
? Managing the provision of efficient high quality integrity management services
? Review results of hydrodynamic software packages (ideally Sesam HydroD, AQWA, Flexcom)
Understanding of FEA packages (ideally SACS, Sesam, USFOS or ABAQUS)
? Draft and Review of Structural Engineering related procedures and systems to ensure contractors incorporate the same into their bid documents.
Invitation to Bid
? Ensure that technical Scopes of Work in relation to Structural Engineering and T&I issues are submitted with Request for Proposals (RFPs) are issued to contractors according to the schedule in order to invite quotations and bid.
The Company:
A Mubadala Company
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Knowledge/Education:
? Bachelor Degree in Engineering from a reputable university
? Minimum Facilities
? Marginal Developments
? Fixed shallow water facilities
? Broad knowledge of International codes and standards
Experience:
? 10 + years Relevant Experience in Oil and Gas
? 3 + years Prior Experience in Lead Project or Discipline Role
? SE Asian experience
? Inter-discipline Coordination
? Multi-Project Environments
Skills/Attributes:
? HSE Conscious
? Proactive
? Quality-focused
? Good attention to Detail
? Ability to rank and manage competing priorities
