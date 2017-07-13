Sr. Discipline Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Engineering Management

? Responsibilities for all engineering activities relating to FEED and Detail Design, Fabrication, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning activities to ensure are performed in accordance with design

? Provides technical advice on a variety of related engineering matters for all projects. Acts as a focal point, to provide advice either personally or in conjunction with discipline engineers. Plans and controls engineering work programs for all projects.

? Directs and manages the preparation of feasibility study and conceptual design, FEED and Detailed engineering by consultants for works that have a process, mechanical, instrument/control, structural and electrical content.

? Manages the provision of required engineering support to the projects in preparation of conceptual studies, FEED and Detailed Engineering packages including discussion of design concepts, standards and criteria to be used with the design consultant. Ensures design packages prepared by consultants are consistent with approved standards and requirements.

? Ensures designs are cost effective and compatible with Company requirements.

? Ensures adherence of design to professional standards, company's codes of practice and HSSE requirements.

? Participates in technical evaluations of consultants /contractors /vendors bids to recommend successful bidder.

? Leads/Participates and contributes towards HAZOP Reviews, Project Safety Reviews, Technical Audits and Value Engineering during various phases of Projects.

? Takes Heath, Safety and Environment lead in ensuring "safe systems of work" and "safe conditions" are in place with area of responsibility.

? Demonstrates visible commitment to HSSE by periodically leading/taking part in risk assessments, audits, HSSE meetings, emergency drills, etc.

Project Policies, Procedures and Systems

? Drafts and reviews Engineering and Project related policies, processes, procedures and systems to ensure contractors incorporate the same into their bid documents

? Verify and check that all contractors implement the Engineering processes, procedures and systems as included in the approved project proposal

? Recommend improvements to departmental procedures and implement instructions and controls covering a specific area of activity so that al relevant procedural/legislative requirements are fulfilled.

Budget and Plans (for specific individual projects)

? Assists in the preparation of engineering components of project budgets to facilitate the preparation and presentation of the complete Budget for management approval.

? Monitors the financial performance of engineering budgets in order that area of unsatisfactory performance are indentified and rectified promptly.

The Company:

A Mubadala Company



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

15+ years of engineering experience in oil & gas industry, 7+years minimum with operator.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

General and project management skills, technical skills, good communication skills, analytical skills, good



interpersonal skills.



About Fircroft:

