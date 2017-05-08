Sr. EBS Database Administrator Job

Company Energy Jobline Location India Category Administration Jobs Job ID 560338 Apply Apply Now

Overview

Bechtel is seeking an EBS Database administrator to work in the Corporate Systems portfolio services group



Position Duties and Responsibilities



The Database Administrator will be responsible for:-



1) EBS 12.2 support and maintenance. This includes cloning, patching, concurrent manager support. Also includes isupplier portal and DMZ installation and maintenance experience.



2) OTM/GTM Installation experience.



3) SOA experience



4) Weblogic maintenance and support - Install, define and performance tune managed servers in weblogic.



5) Oracle database 12c maintenance and support. This includes Oracle database upgrade, Oracle RAC, performance tuning, backup and recovery.



6) OEM support and maintenance.



7) Linux and windows OS experience. Linux shell scripting.



Basic Qualifications

- Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology or a related field

- A minimum of 5 years of experience as Oracle Apps DBA



Desirable experience include



1) Oracle SSO support and maintenance



2) Managing Oracle RAC and ASM in an Exadata environment.



