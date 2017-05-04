About the Role:

We are currently recruiting on behalf of our international client to supporting them in adding a Sr Electronics Engineer to their team in Houston, TX.



The candidate will be responsible for embedded firmware during new product development of from concept to commercialization. At this level the candidate may work on multiple projects including sustaining activities for existing products. The candidate will generate a road map of detailed activities from a high level specification. The candidate must be able to work independently and in a team environment, evaluate and execute tasks in a timely manner to predict and meet project deadlines.

The candidate will be responsible for developing systems that meet written specifications and requirements for functionality and performance. The candidate may also be responsible for monitoring and communicating with outside entities that are providing engineering support or performing consulting activities.



* Experience in embedded C programming on microcontrollers, and microcontrollers including coding of interfaces to external memory, and digital interfaces to other peripherals (SPI/I2C/SCI/CAN/UART)

* Experience programming using a Real Time Operating Systems, and knowledge of fundamentals of design for real time operation.

* Excellent understanding of fundamental programing concepts such as abstraction, data structures, etc.

* Excellent understanding of how to work around processing, memory, I/O, timing, and other limitations associated with microcontrollers.

* Experience setting up and developing against different toolchain(s) including but not limited to GCC & CCS.

* Experience using common debugging tools to troubleshoot embedded code and implement corrections.

Education:

* Requires a minimum degree of BS in Electrical Engineering or Computer Engineering

Experience:

* At least 5 years of related work experience in firmware development



There is an attractive package on offer for the successful applicant including competitive day rate, medical, dental, vision insurance and 401k.



If you would be interested in exploring this opportunity further, please contact callum.donaldson@orioneng.com or call 713 783 3449

