Sr. Instrumentation Engineer

About the Role:

A degree in Electrical / Control System Engineering with experience in major Oil/Gas Projects in the capacity of lead/principal Control/Instrument Engineer with Engineering Contractor/Consultant organization. Fully familiar with international codes, standards and recommended practices to be adopted during FEED & EPC phases of Oil/Gas Projects. Through knowledge of ICS, DCS, SCADA & Advance Process Controls (APC) systems generally incorporated in major Oil/Gas Project is essential. Must have the capacity to supervise and manage FEED Engineer and development of FEED deliverables. Familiarity with subsystems such as real time database systems, fire and gas, emergency shutdown systems etc., will be added qualification. Participation with contribution during P&ID reviews, shop and field testing of control systems shall be demonstrable during project execution.