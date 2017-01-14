Company
NES Global Talent
Location
United States,North America
Salary
$80 to $80 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
516677
Posted on
Friday, January 13, 2017 - 11:36pm
About the Role:Role: Sr. Turnaround Cost Analyst/Engineer leading large capital, maintenance, and turnaround projects for a Southern California refinery. Long-term contract assignment. This is a key position in the projects group with upward visibility throughout the organization. Fast paced turnaround scheduling expereince required.
Responsibilities:
- Project cost tracking and reporting in excess of $100 million
- Facilitate weekly meetings with project team, contractors, and senior management
- Accruals
- Project estimating
- Procurement activities involving contracts management and SAP transactions
- Annual projects portfolio budgeting and financial forecasting
- Assist team in developing tools and work processes
- Bachelors or Master's degree in Engineering, Accounting, Finance, Project Management, or related field
- 5+ years hands on cost/project management experience with large energy projects, Turnaround experience preferred
- Strong SAP and Excel skills
- Working knowledge of Primavera P6
- Ability to work seamlessly in teams
- Excellent communication skills, including facilitation of meetings
- Effective in demanding, deadline driven work environment
- Exceptional interpersonal skills
- 4-10 work schedule, overtime required periodically during execution phases
Company description:
One of the largest independent petroleum refiners and suppliers of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. Currently owns and operates six domestic oil refineries and related assets with a combined processing capacity of over 1,000,000 bpd.
