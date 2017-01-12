Company Bryant Group Location Aberdeen City,Scotland Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 515494 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Statutory Accountant required to assist the Group Controller in the successful preparation and audit of financial statements for financial year end and assisting with ad-hoc reporting as required. Essential • Qualified Accountant or recent relevant experience of audit and statutory accounting. • Sound understanding of UK GAAP (FRS102) • Strong communication and project management skills • Advanced use of Excel & Word Desirable • Knowledge of Digita accounts production package • Knowledge of Accounting standards within the following jurisdictions: Singapore, Norway, USA