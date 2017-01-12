About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Statutory Accountant (Temporary), based in Westhill Aberdeenshire

Responsibilities will include:

Supporting the Operational Leadership Team (OLT) and/or other Management Forums completing specific focused tasks, to support the continuing improvement in operational excellence and the long term company strategy

Preparation of the year end statutory accounts for 8 UK entities (FRS102), 3 Singapore entities, 1 Norwegian entity and 2 US entities under the appropriate regional legislation.

Manage the year end audit process with the external Auditors:

o Group reporting pack audit

o UK financial statement audit

o Singapore financial statement audit

Any other delegated responsibilities as instructed by Line Management within the timeframe specified, in a safe and efficient manner to meet business requirements, provided the instruction is reasonable and you are capable and deemed competent to fulfil these

Experience/Skills

Essential

Qualified Accountant or recent relevant experience of audit and statutory accounting.

Sound understanding of UK GAAP (FRS102)

Strong communication and project management skills

Advanced use of Excel & Word

Desirable

Knowledge of Digita accounts production package

Knowledge of Accounting standards within the following jurisdictions: Singapore, Norway, USA

Temporary position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912418