Steel Fixer (Substations)

About the Role:

Responsibilities

* To provide steel fixer services to substation projects in support of safe delivery of project workscope.* Working within a small team to undertake projects on new build, refurbishments and extensions of 33kV to 400kV substations

Key aims and objectives

* Ensure all workscope undertaken is carried out in a safe and productive manner, in line with Supervisors direction, company and project procedures.* Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for total safety attitude in all operations* Prime responsibilities and duties* Steel fixing experience* Ability to work to construction drawings* Allied occasional duties* Participate in business continuous improvement initiatives

Experience and Qualifications

* Previous work on Substations would be an advantage* CSCS Operatives card* Emergency First Aid* Experience in Steel Fixers / Shuttering Joiners* Medical* Interview Acceptance

Desirable

· BESC

· IPAF - MEWP License / Telehandler ticket