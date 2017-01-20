Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Francescas
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
520183
Posted on
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 10:02am
About the Role:Steel Structural Designer - Robobat Software- Contract - France
6-12 month contract role
Robobat and Tekla.
Not required to speak French
Working for one of the major Energy companies world wide. Stationed in the their main for assignment in South Africa.
Click to Apply
For more information about this role please contact our London office
Apply