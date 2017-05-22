Company
Eden Scott
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Temporary
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
571484
Posted on
Monday, May 22, 2017 - 7:32am
About the Role:
Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Storeman/Preservation Operator to start asap on a 6 week temporary contract. Candidates MUST have prior Preservation experience along with Forklift (7T) & Overhead Crane Licences.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
* Follow instruction of Preservation Specialist
* Clean and check all materials
* Ensure the application of special products (oil, greases, devices) is applied in the correct manner as per work procedures
* Ability to lash and secure materials in the correct manner
* To operate internal movement of package and component using forklift and crane
* Ability to trace and record materials
* Ability to maintain a high quality of completed work
* Ensure that all works being carried out are performed safely and in accordance with EHS regulations
REQUIREMENTS:
The ideal candidate will have previous warehouse and preservation experience, gained in Oil and Gas
Forklift 7 tonne and Overhead Crane Licenses are essential
Apply