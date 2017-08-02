Storeperson

About the Role:

The Role:

You will be responsible for assisting in the management of inventory and other Consumables, with the objectives of achieving the highest service level to Wytch Farm Operations and minimising investment in stock holdings.



? Having a clear understanding of the company's policies and vision and how the warehouse contributes to these

? Maintenance, up keep and security of Wytch Farm Stock Inventory using SAP

? Keeping stock control systems up to date and ensuring inventory accuracy

? Undertaking and recording a regular rolling stock check of all equipment held on inventory

? Maintenance and security of all direct material purchases held within the stores system

? Receipt of all purchased materials within Wytch Farm using SAP

? Issue of all materials from stock using SAP

? Arranging for correct despatch of materials to the relative worksite using SAP

? Maintenance and issue of documentation and certification provided with equipment purchased at Wytch Farm

? Ensuring that stock levels are maintained at agreed levels

? Responsible for ensuring that all Gas levels held in the Gathering Station are maintained at agreed levels

? Responsible for ensuring that all Oils, Lubrications and Chemicals held in the Gathering Station are maintained at agreed levels

? Liaising with customers, suppliers and transport companies

? Maintaining standards of health and safety, hygiene and security in the work environment, for example ensuring that stock such as chemicals and oils are stored safely

? Arranging for despatch of equipment to vendors for repair or refurbishment

? Responsible for the safe and efficient loading, unloading and handling of all equipment within the Stores Area, including deliveries and forward dispatch

? Responsible for the maintenance and inspection of all stores mechanical handling equipment

? Issue and maintain correct stock levels of PPE

? Housekeeping of storage areas



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Warehouse/Stores experience

Computerised Stock Management Systems Experience

Excellent communication skills



