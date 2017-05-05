Stores / Forklift Driver (SAP)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £12 to £14 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs Job ID 555086 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking an experienced Stores/Forklift Driver for a 6 month contract based in Portlethen.



Candidates should have:



Current Valid Forklift Certificate of minimum 5 Tons and ideally 10ton+

Stores experience including goods in and out, records GR in computerised stock systems (ideally SAP)



Immediate start:



