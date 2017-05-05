Stores / Forklift Driver (SAP)

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary 
£12 to £14 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID 
555086
Posted on 
Friday, May 5, 2017 - 8:17am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

We are seeking an experienced Stores/Forklift Driver for a 6 month contract based in Portlethen.

Candidates should have:

Current Valid Forklift Certificate of minimum 5 Tons and ideally 10ton+
Stores experience including goods in and out, records GR in computerised stock systems (ideally SAP)

Immediate start: