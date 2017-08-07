About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Storesperson to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

* Responsible for all project Laydown activities to support execution of project schedules* Effective control the flow of Materials and Equipment received at the laydown areas. Receipt, allocation, transfer, dispatch and storage of materials & disposal of surplus* This shall include ensuring databases are updated; materials are receipted, stored appropriately, bagged, tagged and issued in accordance with Company policies, procedures and in compliance with all HSSE and any legislative requirements* Efficient and effective control of all materials received at laydown areas to suit project requirements* Management of all materials in accordance with relevant Company policies, procedures and project schedules* Promote Health, Safety, Security and Environment within project team* Verification and receipt of all project material in accordance with Company policies and procedures* Report any material delivery OSD's (Overage / Shortage / Damages)* Allocation of bin location and storage of project materials and update of systems accordingly* Issue material from pick-lists as directed by Project Material Controller* Bagging, tagging and putting to a container of all construction materials in accordance with project schedule* Inventory Management, e.g. check stock levels, replenishment; Assist with effective and timely reconciliation and disposal of surplus project materials* Preparation and provide full documentation for all materials to be back-loaded (Offshore)* Ensure all Laydown operations are conducted safely, implementing all Company / project / regulatory, policies and procedures e.g. Manual Handling, Forklift Operations