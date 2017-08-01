Company
Thailand,Far East
Permanent
Engineering Jobs
612007
Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 10:20am
About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES, in association with a leading engineering organisation, are seeking a STRATEGIC PLANNING ENGINEER to be based in THAILAND.
Located in the nation's capital of Bangkok, this is a permanent position most suited to a professional seeking career stability and progression.
The responsibilities connected to the role include;
*Prepare Technical submissions for Bids/Tenders
*Perform man-hours and cost Estimation
*Prepare calculation, drawings and sketches, Material take for work instruction
*Perform strategic studies necessary for contracting, business directions etc.
The role's minimum requirements are;
*At least a BSc in Engineering, preferably in Civil, Structural or Mechanical
*At least 5 years of Oil & Gas industry experience, Offshore in particular
*Competent in using design software, including STAAD Pro. & Auto Cad 2D & 3D
*Experience and knowledge in Heavy Lifting Study/Design, Steel Fabrication works and Steel Structure Design is an advantage
