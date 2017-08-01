Company Ably Resources Location Thailand,Far East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 612007 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: ABLY RESOURCES, in association with a leading engineering organisation, are seeking a STRATEGIC PLANNING ENGINEER to be based in THAILAND.



Located in the nation's capital of Bangkok, this is a permanent position most suited to a professional seeking career stability and progression.



The responsibilities connected to the role include;



*Prepare Technical submissions for Bids/Tenders

*Perform man-hours and cost Estimation

*Prepare calculation, drawings and sketches, Material take for work instruction

*Perform strategic studies necessary for contracting, business directions etc.



The role's minimum requirements are;



*At least a BSc in Engineering, preferably in Civil, Structural or Mechanical

*At least 5 years of Oil & Gas industry experience, Offshore in particular

*Competent in using design software, including STAAD Pro. & Auto Cad 2D & 3D

*Experience and knowledge in Heavy Lifting Study/Design, Steel Fabrication works and Steel Structure Design is an advantage



Please send CVs in Word format

