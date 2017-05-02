Company Spencer Ogden Location Scottsdale Salary $90000 to $115000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 554110 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client, an EPC specializing in solar power plants, is seeking a Structural Engineer to join their team immediately! This role requires an engineering degree, PE and over two years of structural engineering experience in a solar capacity. This client has a work-hard, play-hard culture where accountability is held at a high standard and hands on professionals are what they need. This client is committed to investing in your training to help you achieve success. This is a fast-paced environment so personnel with a sense of urgency are KEY! Our client offers an excellent package that goes far beyond just a base salary, and rewards those team members who are committed for the long haul! Are you up for the challenge? Read the requirements and responsibilities below to find out!





Responsibilities are as follows, but not limited to:

Review structural drawings submitted by EOR's and PV racking vendors

Perform post sizing calculations for W-selection pile lengths and determine embedment of solar array racking foundations based on geotech and pile load testing results

Calculate shallow, mat deep driven pile and concrete pier foundations

Review geotechnical report to make structural recommendations for solar PV arrays

Application of IBC, ASCE, and other industry standards as relates to structural engineering per state and local AHJ requirements

Act as EOR for solar PV plant structural designs/calculations

Manage structural EOR in states where team member does not possess a PE stamp

Daily schedule and budget communication with project and upper management



The following are required:

BS Degree in Structural Engineering

2+ years of structural engineering experience

Professional Engineering License

Knowledge of building codes, IE IBC, ASCE, AISC, ACI

Understand geotechnical reports and pile testing for ground-mounted solar PV and electrical substations/transmission lines

Know what factors affect PV foundation designs

Understand wind loading design and testing

Understand limitations of racking system and how grading design is affected by various type of systems

Must be open to travel up to 20% of the week



Preferred Qualifications:

Master's Degree in Structural Engineering

3+ years EPC experience

2+ years solar utility or renewable construction management experience



Location: Scottsdale, AZ



Upon qualification, with your permission Spencer Ogden will present your experience to our client. Once reviewed, if the client would like to speak with you a phone interview will be held. The next step would be a face to face interview and ideally an offer will be made. This client's interview process is pretty quick, so don't apply unless you're seriously up for the challenge!



