Structural Engineer - Decommissioning

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity to work as part of our Decommissioning Team based in Norwich. You will be directly involved in a number of projects within the team with responsibility for structures and heavy lift in preparation for heavy lift operations. You will be responsible for Integrity Assurance with regard to asset structural integrity removal regulatory compliance, performance, people and costs on behalf of client.



You must be able to plan and organise your work, be a good communicator and self motivated. Whilst this role is office based there will be a requirement to travel offshore on occasions and to our onshore assets as required at Dimlington & Bacton. The successful candidate will report directly to the Lead Decommissioning Engineer within the Decommissioning team.



? Decommissioning Programme & COP Documents

Assist in the preparation of COP documents and decommissioning programmes. Providing relevant technical data of installations, pipelines, and subsea structures (WHPS, manifolds, etc.). These include; installation description details, weights, initial installation information.



? Authorisation for Expenditure (AFE)

Assist in the preparation of decommissioning AFEs. Carry out heavy lift vessel screening, rates, heavy lift operation scope of work and price impact

?

Weight Database Review & Offshore Verification Survey

Review initial installation documents, including; topside and jackets weights, in-service history and modifications (major and minor), review manufacturer data sheets, plot plans, and offshore weight verification surveys.

?

Structural Integrity & Inspection Reports

Review topside and jacket annual integrity reports (ASR), and inspection reports for the installations to be decommissioned, liaise with the integrity department to identify structural anomalies and establish the current integrity condition of the installations.



? Conceptual Engineering - Removal

Lead installations weight reviews, COG assessment, heavy lift vessel screening, develop lifting concepts, and removal methodologies. Liaise with heavy lift engineering contractors on conceptual engineering, ranging from lift, transport, seafastening, jacking-up and anchoring concepts.



? Offshore Preparation Works

Define, lead and coordinate offshore inspections (VI, UT, RT, MPI, and ECI) for heavy lift scope. Liaise with QHSE/RPS on hazardous material surveys for installation to be decommissioned, and assist in the preparation of HAZMAT registers.

Preparation of MOCs for pre-heavy lift preparation works, including; piecemeal removals, topside and jacket separation works, and onshore/offshore supervision of activities.

?

Invitation to Tender Preparation, Review and Contract Preparation

Assist the lead decommissioning engineer in the preparation of invitation to tenders for heavy lift, dismantling and disposal projects. Participate in pre-tender discussions, tender reviews, audits, and scope of work for input into contracts

?

PLANC Preparation Interface

Assist PUK QSHE department and subcontractors with the preparation and submission of permits, licenses, applications, notifications, and consents for various decommissioning activities. Provide interface between heavy contractors and PUK QSHE department.

?

Dismantling Safety Case Preparation

Assist the lead decommissioning engineer in preparation of the DSC. Liaise and provide interface between PUK QSHE department/subcontractors, and heavy lift contractor.



Detailed Engineering

Oversee structural decommissioning support contractors' performance, scope, quality of service

and value for money.



Set design briefs, work scopes and reviews of detailed engineering (lifting analysis, global

temporary in-place analysis, motion & transport analysis, seafastening design, anchoring

analysis)



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Degree level qualified in Civil/Structural/Mechanical Engineering with a minimum of 5 years'

experience working as a structural engineer in the O&G, renewables or marine engineering

sector

? Working towards professional membership of an appropriate institute (ICE, IStructE) would

be advantageous, as would Chartered Engineer Status.

? Ideally proven experience as a Structural Engineer dealing with structural integrity, and

decommissioning of mature offshore fixed platforms together with a good grounding in the

application of DNV, Germanischer Lloyd (GL), DNVGL, NORSOK, Noble Denton and API

(RP2A). (Candidates with equivalent structural engineering experience and a passion for

steelwork structures in challenging environments would be considered)