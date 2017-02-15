Structural Finite Element Engineer - Contract - Southwest London

Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Greater London,England Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 524730 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: STRUCTURAL FINITE ELEMENT ENGINEER - CONTRACT - SOUTH WEST LONDON URGENTLY TO START AS SOON AS POSSIBLE Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas, design and construction contractor is seeking a Structural Finite Element Engineer to join their team based in Southwest London for a six month project. Scope of Work: · To perform Structural Analysis tasks by means of modelling in finite element standard structural analysis software (ANSYS). · To perform detailed design calculations in accordance with our Client’s current requirements and the latest industry codes and standards including statutory rules and regulations. · To prepare analysis results and reports to maintain records in accordance with the department operating procedures. · To ensure that all activities are carried out in a manner consistent with our Client’s policy on health, safety, quality and environmental matters in accordance with Client specific procedures. Qualifications and Experience Required: · Candidates must experience in a similar role, and previous experience with an offshore contractor would be an advantage. · Candidates should have relevant analytical experience in other offshore structural engineering analysis engineering software used in the assembly of offshore structures (such as ANSYS - Abacus, GT STRUDL & STAAD) · Candidates should have a degree in a relevant discipline Rate: · £50p/hr maximum Contract Length: · Six months We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and must be able to work within the EU/UK.