Sub-Surface & Production Data Coordinator

This role is available in our Southern North Sea gas business. The Geosciences department is a key department within the company as it maintains successful exploration of wells and operations.



This position requires an individual able to thrive in an environment with substantial individual autonomy and can show strong ability to develop their own pathway to create and act upon a records management process to for the various assets within the SNS portfolio.



The position will be based in Norwich working with SNS production and well datasets, but will entail some UK based travel to engage with our group level geoscience, group records group along with UKCS regulator offices in Aberdeen and London.



? Database management. In liaison with Hydrocarbon Accounting, monthly production data needs to be made available to global users

? OGA Submissions. Maintain a close working relationship with OGA and other government agencies to ensure our regulatory requirements are satisfied

? Assist in the preparation and presentation of production data to satisfy management requirements for internal operational and technical meetings

? Be available to assist engineers in compiling daily/weekly production reports in their absence

? Maintain environmental tracker for QSSHE Team detailing offshore chemical usage (foaming agents)



? Qualified to postgraduate degree level

? Experience in handling production and well data.

? Competency in management of electronic and/or paper-based information.

? Experience in design and developing filing systems, business classification schemes and undertaking records surveys.

? Experience in managing changeover from paper to electronic records management systems.



