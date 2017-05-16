Subject Matter Expert

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Hertfordshire,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
566486
Posted on 
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 - 4:12am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

My Pharmaceutical company based in Hertfordshire are currently looking for a Subject Matter Expert on a 6 month contract.

Essential Skills



* Experience of Bausch and Strobel filling lines,
* Depyro Tunnels and Bottle Washers
* Experience of Autoclaves & Parts Washer
* Looking at Reliability and Continuous Improvement projects and the maintenance strategies updating PM's and Calibration requirements

My client can interview this week and get started on the 22nd May.