Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Hertfordshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
566486
Posted on
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 - 4:12am
About the Role:
My Pharmaceutical company based in Hertfordshire are currently looking for a Subject Matter Expert on a 6 month contract.
Essential Skills
* Experience of Bausch and Strobel filling lines,
* Depyro Tunnels and Bottle Washers
* Experience of Autoclaves & Parts Washer
* Looking at Reliability and Continuous Improvement projects and the maintenance strategies updating PM's and Calibration requirements
My client can interview this week and get started on the 22nd May.
