About the Role: SUBSEA SEALINE PIPELINE ENGINEER – CONTRACT – FRANCE Our Client, a major international oil and gas contractor are urgently seeking an experienced Subsea Sealine Pipeline Engineer to conduct a subsea pipeline study. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE - Engineering degree qualified in a relevant Engineering discipline. - Experienced engineer should have at least a minimum of 5 years Sealine/Pipeline experience and have worked on Subsea projects. - Must have carried out design studies on Sealine/Pipeline projects. - Background should include previous design experience. - The successful candidate’s experience will include Subsea Routings, Deepwater, Sealines, Pipelines Installation, Risers, Spools and Jumpers. - Must have fluent English Technical, Written and Spoken. - Must be experienced in the use of Abaqus and Python software packages. Candidates MUST have Previous Experience in Conducting a Sealine/Pipeline study and good design experience. Our Client will not look at candidates without previous Sealine/Pipeline Design Study experience. The candidate will undertake tasks inherent in the design of submarine pipelines: wall thicknesses, Hydrodynamic stability, Field architecture, connection design, buckling, accumulated displacements/movement, plastic coating. DURATION: 6 months, usually ongoing. RATE: Negotiable but please quote an all inclusive daily rate in Euros, which will be presented as a lump sum, including wages and insurance. If applicable, accommodation and travel fees shall be separated from the price. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and must be able to work in the EU.