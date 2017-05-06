Substation Project Engineer

Company Spencer Ogden Location United States,North America Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 555132 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: The Project Engineer, Substation is the lead responsible for coordinating all aspects of HV substation engineering & design.



The successful candidate has experience in the areas of substation design from the 25kV to 500kV levels, as well as an understanding of; substation components, physical engineering design, grounding and lightening studies & design, insulation coordination studies, development of single line diagrams, substation layout design and related electrical studies, rigid & strain bus design, planning, coordination, reporting, cost estimating.



Experience of physical layout design. Responsible for managing A&Es for delivery of engineering package as per schedule and within budget.



This role will be located at our client site located in New Jersey.



The successful candidate will possess the following qualifications:

*Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering or related field with a minimum of 8 to 10 years related experience

*Demonstrated knowledge of substation physical engineering & design packages

*Experience with site visits, ability to capture technical data needed for estimates and execution of related substation expansion projects

*Excellent communication and presentations skills demonstrating the ability to develop and maintain good client relationships and technical ability

*Ability to work effectively in a team environment and develop strong internal and external relationships

*Excellent organizational skills and ability to manage multiple tasks

*Registered or eligible to become registered as a Professional Engineer



