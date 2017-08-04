Subsurface Facility Engineer - Algeria, Algeria

Company Leap29 Location Algeria,Africa Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 612527 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is an international consultancy looking for a French speaking Subsurface Facility Engineer for a Study in Algeria on a 28/28 rotation for a long term contract.



The Facility Engineer will be required to:

Increase production

Provide solutions to network issues

Work closely with the Subsurface reservoir characterisation and modelling

Client facing

Find solutions to improve production flow assurance problems

Worked on water injection optimisation

Gas well optimisation



Field development study experience is necessary and French speaking would be preferred

